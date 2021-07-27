Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Buy at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

