Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $660.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $736.00 to $764.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

