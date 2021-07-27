TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Head-To-Head Comparison

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

48.3% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 12.44% -32.05% -3.14% Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.11 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -30.09 Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million N/A $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats TETRA Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.