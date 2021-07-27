Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

