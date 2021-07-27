Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Textron stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.