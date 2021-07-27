TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TFII. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. 16,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

