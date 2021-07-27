The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,936 shares during the period. The AZEK makes up approximately 3.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of The AZEK worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The AZEK by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,904. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Insiders sold a total of 198,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,701,054 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

