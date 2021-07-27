The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. 114,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,259. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.