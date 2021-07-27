The Bank of Princeton to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

