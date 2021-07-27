The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. 142,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

