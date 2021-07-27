The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

BA traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $222.35. The company had a trading volume of 225,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.99. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.