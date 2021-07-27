The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 90.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 21.0% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.45. 181,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

