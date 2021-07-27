The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $274.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.43.

Shares of BA stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in The Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 25,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Boeing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in The Boeing by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

