The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

