The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

