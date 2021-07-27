The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $55.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $55.00 target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.