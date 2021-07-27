The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,061 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

