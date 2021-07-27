The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

HD stock opened at $331.18 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.29.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.