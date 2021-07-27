The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The J. M. Smucker has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Although the company’s top line fell year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it benefited from improved net price realization. Apart from these, the Away From Home division saw a rebound. In fact, fiscal 2022 net sales are expected to grow on a comparable basis — backed by higher net pricing, revival in away-from-home channels and continued sales growth in Smucker's Uncrustables brand. Moreover, focus on core strategies bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker’s earnings and sales declined in the fourth quarter. Sales were negatively impacted by divestitures and the lapping of the year-ago period’s solid demand, which together with high costs hurt the bottom line. Management expects soft sales and high input costs to dent fiscal 2022 earnings.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.90. 9,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

