The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $26,092,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.52 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.