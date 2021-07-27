The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

