The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $285.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $207.19 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.