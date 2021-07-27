The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.02. 69,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $207.19 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Argus upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

