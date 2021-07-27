The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.77.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.