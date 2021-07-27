The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.77.
Shares of TTD opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
