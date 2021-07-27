THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116,748.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $116,748.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

