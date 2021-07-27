Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.79

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.79 and last traded at $104.40, with a volume of 8215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.96.

Several analysts have commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

