Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $431.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

