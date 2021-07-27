Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

