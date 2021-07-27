Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,562 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of VBI Vaccines worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

