Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 458,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Qudian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QD opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

