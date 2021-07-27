Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 8,307 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

ACES opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.07.

