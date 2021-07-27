Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,387 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

