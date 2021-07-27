Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 289 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

