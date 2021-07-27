Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $364.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $378.80 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 111,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $634.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

