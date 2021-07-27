Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Lessened by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

TOL stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,318. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

