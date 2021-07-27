TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

NCLH opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

