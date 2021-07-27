TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

