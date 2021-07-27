TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 755,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after purchasing an additional 108,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

