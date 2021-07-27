TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

