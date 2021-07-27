TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,736,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Entegris by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

