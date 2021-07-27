TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pool by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $466.96 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $478.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

