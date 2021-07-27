TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.