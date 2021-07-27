Traders Purchase High Volume of Cornerstone OnDemand Call Options (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,959% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.