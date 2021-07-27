Traders Purchase High Volume of Cornerstone OnDemand Call Options (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,959% compared to the typical daily volume of 232 call options.
CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Shares of CSOD stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
