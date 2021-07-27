Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,615 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,613% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 put options.

CB stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

