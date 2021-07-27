TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,842. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

