TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

