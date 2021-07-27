TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.034-3.059 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. 26,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,050. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $116.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.07.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.