TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.910-$0.930 EPS.

TRU opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.07.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

