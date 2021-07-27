TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.630-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.910-$0.930 EPS.
TRU opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.07.
In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
