Triad Group plc (TRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 20th

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of £17.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36).

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

