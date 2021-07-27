Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCNGF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

